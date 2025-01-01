$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!!
2017 Ford Escape
SE PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's ready for any adventure? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this sleek, used 2017 Ford Escape SE! This beauty, cloaked in a sophisticated black exterior, is sure to turn heads as you cruise down the streets of Canada. With just 114,900km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more years of reliable performance. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior that perfectly complements the exterior.
This Ford Escape SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and embarking on weekend getaways. The automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless driving, while the front-wheel drive provides excellent handling in various road conditions. With its spacious interior, this SUV crossover provides both comfort and practicality, making it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100