Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats ready for any adventure? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this sleek, used 2017 Ford Escape SE! This beauty, cloaked in a sophisticated black exterior, is sure to turn heads as you cruise down the streets of Canada. With just 114,900km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more years of reliable performance. Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior that perfectly complements the exterior.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Ford Escape SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and embarking on weekend getaways. The automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless driving, while the front-wheel drive provides excellent handling in various road conditions. With its spacious interior, this SUV crossover provides both comfort and practicality, making it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2017 Ford Escape

114,900 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle
12625806

2017 Ford Escape

SE PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1749573591763
  2. 1749573592299
  3. 1749573592764
  4. 1749573593219
  5. 1749573593671
  6. 1749573594124
  7. 1749573594560
  8. 1749573595013
  9. 1749573595524
  10. 1749573595961
  11. 1749573596431
  12. 1749573596895
  13. 1749573597337
  14. 1749573597765
  15. 1749573598181
  16. 1749573598619
  17. 1749573599090
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD1HUD32278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's ready for any adventure? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this sleek, used 2017 Ford Escape SE! This beauty, cloaked in a sophisticated black exterior, is sure to turn heads as you cruise down the streets of Canada. With just 114,900km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more years of reliable performance. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior that perfectly complements the exterior.

This Ford Escape SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and embarking on weekend getaways. The automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless driving, while the front-wheel drive provides excellent handling in various road conditions. With its spacious interior, this SUV crossover provides both comfort and practicality, making it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!! 114,900 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Spark LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! 76,800 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS ALL WHEEL DRIVE/LANE DEPARTURE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS ALL WHEEL DRIVE/LANE DEPARTURE!! 128,300 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Ford Escape