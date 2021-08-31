Menu
2017 Ford Escape

151,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE ECO BOOST DUAL EXHAUST!!

2017 Ford Escape

SE ECO BOOST DUAL EXHAUST!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7761027
  • Stock #: 2521E
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD8HUB11244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE ESCAPE GETS GREAT GAS MILEAGE AND IT IS PACKED WITH ROOM AND SMALL COMPARTMENTS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH,USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

