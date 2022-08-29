$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
SE NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
138,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9201979
- Stock #: 2678E
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUA96526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,800 KM
Vehicle Description
THE ESCAPE HAS LOTS OF GREAT FEATURES TO MAKE YOUR DRIVING EXPERIENCE ENJOYABLE SUCH AS NAVIGATION, POWER LIFTGATE AND HEATED POWER SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH ECOBOOST ENGINE, DUAL EXHAUST, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1