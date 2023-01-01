Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

130,518 KM

Details Description Features

$19,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,494

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS | REAR CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS | REAR CAMERA |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9697504
  2. 9697504
  3. 9697504
  4. 9697504
  5. 9697504
  6. 9697504
  7. 9697504
  8. 9697504
  9. 9697504
  10. 9697504
  11. 9697504
  12. 9697504
  13. 9697504
  14. 9697504
  15. 9697504
  16. 9697504
  17. 9697504
  18. 9697504
  19. 9697504
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,494

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,518KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9697504
  • Stock #: Y0174CX
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUE78670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Wheel Drive

Heated Seats

Alloys

Keyless Entry



SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost


4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System.


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2019 Ford Escape INC...
 30,965 KM
$25,499 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 60,000 KM
$46,494 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 9,200 KM
$72,494 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory