$19,494+ tax & licensing
$19,494
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2017 Ford Escape
HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS | REAR CAMERA |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,494
+ taxes & licensing
130,518KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9697504
- Stock #: Y0174CX
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUE78670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,518 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats
Alloys
Keyless Entry
SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
