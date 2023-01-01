Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Explorer

126,625 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 10674672
  2. 10674672
  3. 10674672
  4. 10674672
  5. 10674672
  6. 10674672
  7. 10674672
  8. 10674672
  9. 10674672
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GT9HGC41651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Ford

Used 2017 Ford Explorer SPORT for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Ford Explorer SPORT 126,625 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 199,777 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Comfortline for sale in Barrie, ON
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Comfortline 204,720 KM $7,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer