2017 Ford F-150

199,777 KM

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

199,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEX1CP5HFA61093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1263AXZ
  • Mileage 199,777 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4X2
10 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

