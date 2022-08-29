Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-250

232,793 KM

Details Features

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1662133952
  2. 1662133957
  3. 1662133976
  4. 1662133988
  5. 1662133998
  6. 1662134007
  7. 1662134012
  8. 1662134022
  9. 1662134029
  10. 1662134035
  11. 1662134046
  12. 1662134060
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

232,793KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9019621
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B68HEB15969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,793 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2017 Ford F-250 XLT
 232,793 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra SV
 112,728 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX
 28,496 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory