2017 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,988 + taxes & licensing 2 3 2 , 7 9 3 K M Used Good Condition

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9019621

9019621 VIN: 1FT7W2B68HEB15969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 232,793 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

