2017 Ford Focus

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10535133
  • Stock #: Y0866A
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22HL236348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

