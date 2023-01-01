Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Focus

146,700 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1697556567
  2. 1697556569
  3. 1697556571
  4. 1697556573
  5. 1697556576
  6. 1697556578
  7. 1697556580
  8. 1697556582
  9. 1697556583
  10. 1697556585
  11. 1697556587
  12. 1697556589
  13. 1697556591
  14. 1697556592
  15. 1697556594
  16. 1697556596
  17. 1697556598
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10552746
  • Stock #: 2831E
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27HL320851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,700 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVE THIS FOCUS IN COMFORT THIS WINTER WITH THE HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS!! THE FOCUS STILL REMAINS ONE OF THE SAFEST CARS OUT THERE WITH A 5 OUT OF 5 ON THE CRASH TEST AND SAFETY OPTIONS. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 Ford Focus SE H...
 146,700 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 92,500 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 1 Series 2d...
 106,900 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory