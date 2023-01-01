$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
SE HATCHBACK HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
146,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10552746
- Stock #: 2831E
- VIN: 1FADP3K27HL320851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,700 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE THIS FOCUS IN COMFORT THIS WINTER WITH THE HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS!! THE FOCUS STILL REMAINS ONE OF THE SAFEST CARS OUT THERE WITH A 5 OUT OF 5 ON THE CRASH TEST AND SAFETY OPTIONS. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1