$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
V6 DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTH OAC!!
2017 Ford Mustang
V6 DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTH OAC!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
96,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8AM5H5253113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 96,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THE MUSTANG DELIVERS RESPECTABLE POWER AND GREAT FUEL ECONOMY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH AND USB PORT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
