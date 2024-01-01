Menu
Drivers wanted for this stunning and dynamic 2017 Ford Mustang V6. Enjoy quick shifting from the Manual transmission paired with this high output Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine. Boasting a breathtaking amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It has the following options: ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD), Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and 2 smart charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Streaming Audio. Pick up your friends and hit the road in this peppy and playful Ford Mustang.

2017 Ford Mustang

73,875 KM

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
73,875KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8AM3H5206584

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 38166BUX
  • Mileage 73,875 KM

Drivers wanted for this stunning and dynamic 2017 Ford Mustang V6. Enjoy quick shifting from the Manual transmission paired with this high output Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine. Boasting a breathtaking amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It has the following options: ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD), Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and 2 smart charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Streaming Audio. Pick up your friends and hit the road in this peppy and playful Ford Mustang. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Ford Mustang come see us at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3. Just minutes away!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

