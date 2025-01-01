Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Are you ready to experience pure, unadulterated American muscle? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium, ready to roar onto the streets courtesy of Eckert Auto Sales! This beauty isnt just any Mustang; its a head-turning, eye-popping Grabber Blue dream machine, guaranteed to make a statement wherever you go. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this iconic coupe, the envy of every driver you pass. This Mustang is ready to be your new weekend warrior.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Under the hood, youll find a heart of pure performance: a powerful 5L V8 engine with a Air Aid cold air intake  just waiting to unleash its fury. Paired with a classic manual transmission, youll be in complete control of every exhilarating shift. With only 78,400km on the odometer, this Mustang has plenty of thrilling adventures left to offer. The interior is a sleek, black haven, ready to provide a comfortable cockpit for your journey.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2017 Ford Mustang

78,400 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium IN GRABBER BLUE!!

Watch This Vehicle
12739959

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium IN GRABBER BLUE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1752175738294
  2. 1752175738834
  3. 1752175739319
  4. 1752175739868
  5. 1752175740371
  6. 1752175740818
  7. 1752175741281
  8. 1752175741725
  9. 1752175742371
  10. 1752175742861
  11. 1752175743316
  12. 1752175743885
  13. 1752175744341
  14. 1752175744826
  15. 1752175745323
  16. 1752175745791
  17. 1752175746265
  18. 1752175746795
  19. 1752175747287
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF2H5200449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 78,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you ready to experience pure, unadulterated American muscle? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium, ready to roar onto the streets courtesy of Eckert Auto Sales! This beauty isn't just any Mustang; it's a head-turning, eye-popping Grabber Blue dream machine, guaranteed to make a statement wherever you go. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this iconic coupe, the envy of every driver you pass. This Mustang is ready to be your new weekend warrior.

Under the hood, you'll find a heart of pure performance: a powerful 5L V8 engine with a Air Aid cold air intake  just waiting to unleash its fury. Paired with a classic manual transmission, you'll be in complete control of every exhilarating shift. With only 78,400km on the odometer, this Mustang has plenty of thrilling adventures left to offer. The interior is a sleek, black haven, ready to provide a comfortable cockpit for your journey.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
20" BLACK ALLOYS
DUAL BORLA EXHAUST
AIR AID INTAKE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium IN GRABBER BLUE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium IN GRABBER BLUE!! 78,400 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TRUE NORTH EDITION/Z71 PACKAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TRUE NORTH EDITION/Z71 PACKAGE!! 110,500 KM SOLD
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! 128,300 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Ford Mustang