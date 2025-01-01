$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium 5.0L IN GRABBER BLUE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 78,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the thrill of the open road in this stunning 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic muscle car is finished in a head-turning Grabber Blue exterior, guaranteed to make a statement wherever you go. Beneath the hood roars a powerful 5.0L V8 engine with a Air Aid Cold Air Intake, paired with a responsive manual transmission and a dual Borla exhasut, offering an exhilarating driving experience that puts you in complete control. With only 78,400km on the odometer, this Mustang is ready to provide many more years of pure driving pleasure.
Slide into the black interior and feel the premium comfort of this GT Premium model. This Mustang is more than just a car; it's a statement. Feel the rumble of that V8 as you grip the wheel, ready to unleash the power at your command. This car is a true testament to the enduring appeal of American muscle, crafted with a modern twist.
Here are some of the features that will make you fall in love:
- Grabber Blue Exterior: Turn heads and leave a lasting impression.
- 5.0L V8 Engine: Unleash exhilarating power and performance.
- Manual Transmission: Experience the pure thrill of the drive and feel of the road.
- Rear Wheel Drive: Experience classic muscle car handling.
- GT Premium Trim: Provides a luxurious and sporty experience.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Eckert Auto Sales
