Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FA6P8CF2H5200448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 78,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the thrill of the open road in this stunning 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic muscle car is finished in a head-turning Grabber Blue exterior, guaranteed to make a statement wherever you go. Beneath the hood roars a powerful 5.0L V8 engine with a Air Aid Cold Air Intake, paired with a responsive manual transmission and a dual Borla exhasut, offering an exhilarating driving experience that puts you in complete control. With only 78,400km on the odometer, this Mustang is ready to provide many more years of pure driving pleasure.

Slide into the black interior and feel the premium comfort of this GT Premium model. This Mustang is more than just a car; it's a statement. Feel the rumble of that V8 as you grip the wheel, ready to unleash the power at your command. This car is a true testament to the enduring appeal of American muscle, crafted with a modern twist.

Here are some of the features that will make you fall in love:

  • Grabber Blue Exterior: Turn heads and leave a lasting impression.
  • 5.0L V8 Engine: Unleash exhilarating power and performance.
  • Manual Transmission: Experience the pure thrill of the drive and feel of the road.
  • Rear Wheel Drive: Experience classic muscle car handling.
  • GT Premium Trim: Provides a luxurious and sporty experience.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
20" BLACK ALLOYS
DUAL BORLA EXHAUST
AIR AID COLD AIR INTAKE

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Call Dealer

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

