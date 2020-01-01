2017 GMC Savana

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Seating Bucket Seats

Vinyl Seats Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

ENGINE VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD) (Includes external engine oil cooler.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.