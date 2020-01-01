Menu
2017 GMC Savana

Cargo VA 2500 RWD 135"

2017 GMC Savana

Cargo VA 2500 RWD 135"

Location

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

705-726-1811

$25,550

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,704KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4501581
  • Stock #: 103416A
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF7H1344180
Exterior Colour
White
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Vinyl Seats
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • ENGINE VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD) (Includes external engine oil cooler.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paul Sadlon Motors

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

