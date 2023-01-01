2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$29,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 4 , 5 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10041456

10041456 VIN: 3GTU2LEC0HG248529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,593 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.