Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a pickup that blends rugged capability with refined luxury? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, ready to tackle any task, and a comfortable black leather interior that welcomes you in. With only 146,600km on the odometer, this Denali is primed for many more adventures on and off the road.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Sierra 1500 Denali is more than just a truck; its a statement. Its Crew Cab configuration offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or weekend getaways. The Denali trim signifies premium appointments and performance, ensuring a driving experience thats both exhilarating and comfortable.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

146,600 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali CREW CAB NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
12689388

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali CREW CAB NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1750977222697
  2. 1750977223204
  3. 1750977223646
  4. 1750977224099
  5. 1750977224524
  6. 1750977224967
  7. 1750977225450
  8. 1750977225875
  9. 1750977226324
  10. 1750977226764
  11. 1750977227203
  12. 1750977227636
  13. 1750977228086
  14. 1750977228525
  15. 1750977228974
  16. 1750977229415
  17. 1750977229855
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ2HG468003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a pickup that blends rugged capability with refined luxury? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, ready to tackle any task, and a comfortable black leather interior that welcomes you in. With only 146,600km on the odometer, this Denali is primed for many more adventures on and off the road.

This Sierra 1500 Denali is more than just a truck; it's a statement. Its Crew Cab configuration offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or weekend getaways. The Denali trim signifies premium appointments and performance, ensuring a driving experience that's both exhilarating and comfortable.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Hard Tonneau cover
Sliding Rear Window
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power pedals
Power rear sliding window
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
BOSE SPEAKERS
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Boxliner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES
PHONE CHARGE PAD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4 PANARAMIC SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4 PANARAMIC SUNROOF!! 120,600 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Buick Encore Preferred GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! 121,300 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred LANE DEPARTURE/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred LANE DEPARTURE/LEATHER!! 96,700 KM SOLD

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 GMC Sierra 1500