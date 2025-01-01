$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali CREW CAB NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali CREW CAB NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a pickup that blends rugged capability with refined luxury? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, ready to tackle any task, and a comfortable black leather interior that welcomes you in. With only 146,600km on the odometer, this Denali is primed for many more adventures on and off the road.
This Sierra 1500 Denali is more than just a truck; it's a statement. Its Crew Cab configuration offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or weekend getaways. The Denali trim signifies premium appointments and performance, ensuring a driving experience that's both exhilarating and comfortable.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100