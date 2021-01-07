Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

95,800 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 CREW CAB 4X4!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 CREW CAB 4X4!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6565979
  • Stock #: 2398A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC6HG119930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 95,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SIERRA SLE HAS THE Z71 PACKAGE AND IS A CREW CAB WITH 4X4! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Tonneau Cover
Back-Up Camera
Spray in Boxliner
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Integrated Trailer Brake
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 95,800 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler 300 S ...
 77,400 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Impal...
 139,300 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory