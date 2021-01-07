2017 GMC Sierra 1500...

+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
THE SIERRA SLE HAS THE Z71 PACKAGE AND IS A CREW CAB WITH 4X4! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1