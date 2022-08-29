Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

123,000 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

4WD Crew Cab SLE TRAILER TOW READY!!

4WD Crew Cab SLE TRAILER TOW READY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9087973
  • Stock #: 2659E
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC8HG475862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SIERRA IS A CREW CAB WITH TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, TOW PACKAGE AND THE INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, JUST WAITING TO BE USED TO TOW YOUR TOYS AROUND!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, ONSTAR, POWER PEDALS, CENTRE CONSOLE, WIFI HOTSPOT, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
