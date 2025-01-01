Menu
<p><span style=background-color: #fafafa; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px;>Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV thats perfect for your family adventures? Look no further than this 2017 GMC Terrain SLE2 TONS OF ROOM!! available at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it a reliable and enjoyable ride. With its 4-door configuration and spacious interior, this Terrain is perfect for families or anyone looking for a practical vehicle. At just 108,300km on the odometer, this Terrain is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.</span></p><p><span style=color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This 2017 GMC Terrain SLE2 TONS OF ROOM!! at Eckert Auto Sales is waiting to take you on your next adventure. Stop by and take a look at it for yourself!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.</span></p>

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
108,300KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV that's perfect for your family adventures? Look no further than this 2017 GMC Terrain SLE2 TONS OF ROOM!! available at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it a reliable and enjoyable ride. With its 4-door configuration and spacious interior, this Terrain is perfect for families or anyone looking for a practical vehicle. At just 108,300km on the odometer, this Terrain is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

This 2017 GMC Terrain SLE2 TONS OF ROOM!! at Eckert Auto Sales is waiting to take you on your next adventure. Stop by and take a look at it for yourself!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
USB
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
AUX
STITCHER APP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 GMC Terrain