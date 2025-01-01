$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE2 TONS OF ROOM!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV that's perfect for your family adventures? Look no further than this 2017 GMC Terrain SLE2 TONS OF ROOM!! available at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it a reliable and enjoyable ride. With its 4-door configuration and spacious interior, this Terrain is perfect for families or anyone looking for a practical vehicle. At just 108,300km on the odometer, this Terrain is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
This 2017 GMC Terrain SLE2 TONS OF ROOM!! at Eckert Auto Sales is waiting to take you on your next adventure. Stop by and take a look at it for yourself!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
