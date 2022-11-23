Menu
2017 Honda Civic

142,800 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX 6-SPEED MANUAL!!

2017 Honda Civic

LX 6-SPEED MANUAL!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9436962
  • Stock #: 2707E
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E56HH029688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE HONDA CIVIC GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE WITH THE ECON MODE AND 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! IT ALSO HAS THE FEATURES OF BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

