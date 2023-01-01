2017 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 4 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10235684

10235684 Stock #: 28570UQ

28570UQ VIN: 2HKRW2H51HH137464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 28570UQ

Mileage 171,450 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.