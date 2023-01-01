Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

171,450 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 10235684
  2. 10235684
  3. 10235684
  4. 10235684
  5. 10235684
  6. 10235684
  7. 10235684
  8. 10235684
  9. 10235684
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
171,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10235684
  • Stock #: 28570UQ
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H51HH137464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28570UQ
  • Mileage 171,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2017 Honda CR-V EX
 171,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 125,100 KM
$19,986 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 170,418 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory