2017 Honda HR-V

76,115 KM

$23,169

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

76,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H3XHM105208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7832X
  • Mileage 76,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

More inventory From Barrie Ford

Used 2017 Ford Escape S for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Ford Escape S 11,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 236,588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 32,091 KM $23,490 + tax & lic

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

