Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV thats perfect for Canadian adventures? This 2017 Honda Pilot 4WD EX-L, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to take you and your family where you need to go! With its sturdy all-wheel-drive system and a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, youll enjoy confident handling in any weather condition. This Pilot has been well-maintained and boasts a comfortable black leather interior, ready for its next owner. Plus, with just 134,700km on the odometer, this Pilot offers plenty of life left for your everyday needs.

This beautiful blue Honda Pilot is designed with families in mind. The EX-L trim includes a rear entertainment system, perfect for keeping passengers entertained on longer drives, and offering seating for seven passengers!

Here are some of the features that make this 2017 Honda Pilot stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any Canadian road condition with confidence.
Rear Entertainment System (RES): Keeps the kids entertained on those long road trips!
Leather Interior: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of premium leather seating.
Spacious 7-Passenger Seating: Plenty of room for the whole family and all your gear.
Reliable Honda Engineering: Known for its dependability and long-lasting performance.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2017 Honda Pilot

134,700 KM

Details

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!!

2017 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H8XHB507757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? This 2017 Honda Pilot 4WD EX-L, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to take you and your family where you need to go! With its sturdy all-wheel-drive system and a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, you'll enjoy confident handling in any weather condition. This Pilot has been well-maintained and boasts a comfortable black leather interior, ready for its next owner. Plus, with just 134,700km on the odometer, this Pilot offers plenty of life left for your everyday needs.

This beautiful blue Honda Pilot is designed with families in mind. The EX-L trim includes a rear entertainment system, perfect for keeping passengers entertained on longer drives, and offering seating for seven passengers!

Here are some of the features that make this 2017 Honda Pilot stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any Canadian road condition with confidence.
  • Rear Entertainment System (RES): Keeps the kids entertained on those long road trips!
  • Leather Interior: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of premium leather seating.
  • Spacious 7-Passenger Seating: Plenty of room for the whole family and all your gear.
  • Reliable Honda Engineering: Known for its dependability and long-lasting performance.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Honda Link
SMARTPHONE CONNECT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Honda Pilot