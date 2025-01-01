$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!!
2017 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 134,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? This 2017 Honda Pilot 4WD EX-L, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to take you and your family where you need to go! With its sturdy all-wheel-drive system and a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, you'll enjoy confident handling in any weather condition. This Pilot has been well-maintained and boasts a comfortable black leather interior, ready for its next owner. Plus, with just 134,700km on the odometer, this Pilot offers plenty of life left for your everyday needs.
This beautiful blue Honda Pilot is designed with families in mind. The EX-L trim includes a rear entertainment system, perfect for keeping passengers entertained on longer drives, and offering seating for seven passengers!
Here are some of the features that make this 2017 Honda Pilot stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any Canadian road condition with confidence.
- Rear Entertainment System (RES): Keeps the kids entertained on those long road trips!
- Leather Interior: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of premium leather seating.
- Spacious 7-Passenger Seating: Plenty of room for the whole family and all your gear.
- Reliable Honda Engineering: Known for its dependability and long-lasting performance.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100