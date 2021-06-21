2017 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5
Things You Will Love About This Vehicle | HondaLink with Apple Carplay and Android Auto and Bluetooth | Standard HondaSensing Safety Suite and Drivers Assistance | Blu-ray Rear Entertainment System (RES) with 115-volt power outlet, HDMI1 Interface and integrated 2nd-row sunshades | Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with Voice Recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic | Premium Audio System | Memory-linked Side Mirrors with Reverse Gear | Driver's Seat with Two-Position Memory | Roof Rails | Remote engine Start | Intelligent Traction Management | 3.5L Engine | 6-Speed Automatic Transmission For more information on any of our products or services you can text us 24/7 at 705-995-2867! The Bayfield Ford Pre Owned division has been proudly serving Barrie and Simcoe County for over 40 years from 379 Bayfield Street in the Heart of Barrie. All of our vehicles are sold with safety certificates, a fresh oil change, new windshield wipers, a 4-wheel alignment, a full detail and CarFax report completed by Bayfield Ford. The Humberview Group represents 17 automotive brands Across Ontario, and 20 stores.
