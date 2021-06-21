Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

94,767 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-3021

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring HONDASENSING|ENTERTAINMENT|HONDALINK

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring HONDASENSING|ENTERTAINMENT|HONDALINK

Location

The Humberview Group

379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5

866-303-3021

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7466055
  • Stock #: P9537
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H99HB509394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P9537
  • Mileage 94,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Things You Will Love About This Vehicle | HondaLink with Apple Carplay and Android Auto and Bluetooth | Standard HondaSensing Safety Suite and Drivers Assistance | Blu-ray Rear Entertainment System (RES) with 115-volt power outlet, HDMI1 Interface and integrated 2nd-row sunshades | Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with Voice Recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic | Premium Audio System | Memory-linked Side Mirrors with Reverse Gear | Driver's Seat with Two-Position Memory | Roof Rails | Remote engine Start | Intelligent Traction Management | 3.5L Engine | 6-Speed Automatic Transmission For more information on any of our products or services you can text us 24/7 at 705-995-2867! The Bayfield Ford Pre Owned division has been proudly serving Barrie and Simcoe County for over 40 years from 379 Bayfield Street in the Heart of Barrie. All of our vehicles are sold with safety certificates, a fresh oil change, new windshield wipers, a 4-wheel alignment, a full detail and CarFax report completed by Bayfield Ford. The Humberview Group represents 17 automotive brands Across Ontario, and 20 stores.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Bayfield Ford Lincoln

379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5

