2017 Honda Ridgeline

209,392 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2017 Honda Ridgeline

2017 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

2017 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

209,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470897
  • Stock #: Y0350BZ
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F13HB502939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,392 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

