$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-618-4646
2017 Hyundai Accent
BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS
Location
Car Central
290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7
647-618-4646
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9227950
- Stock #: 1370
- VIN: KMHCT5AEXHU304478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1370
- Mileage 94,192 KM
Vehicle Description
Car Central is open by appointment only. Call us at 705-503-5000 or email at sales@carcentral.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 290 Yonge St, Barrie ON, L4N 4C7. Thank you!
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Car Central! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Car Central Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Car Central. Call us at 705-503-5000 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://www.carcentral.ca/contact-us/
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Car Central is family owned and operated for over 10 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Central
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.