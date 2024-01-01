$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,600 KM
Vehicle Description
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CAR WITH UPGRADED TECHNOLOGY YOU HAVE FOUND IT IN THE 2017 ELANTRA GLS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, LANE DEPARTURE. BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACAKGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.
