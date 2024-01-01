Menu
<p>IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CAR WITH UPGRADED TECHNOLOGY YOU HAVE FOUND IT IN THE 2017 ELANTRA GLS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, LANE DEPARTURE. BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACAKGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100. </p>

67,600 KM

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF9HU089259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,600 KM

Vehicle Description

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CAR WITH UPGRADED TECHNOLOGY YOU HAVE FOUND IT IN THE 2017 ELANTRA GLS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, LANE DEPARTURE. BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACAKGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

