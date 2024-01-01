$10,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra L
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra L, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and a peppy 2L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its manual transmission, you'll enjoy a more engaging driving experience while saving on fuel.
This Elantra L comes packed with features to keep you safe and comfortable, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags for added peace of mind. Stay warm and comfortable year-round with heated mirrors and enjoy convenience with power windows, power locks, and keyless entry. This Elantra L is also equipped with a rear window defroster for those cold winter mornings. With 135,500 km on the odometer, this Elantra L is ready for many more miles of reliable driving.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
