Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra L, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and a peppy 2L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its manual transmission, youll enjoy a more engaging driving experience while saving on fuel.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Elantra L comes packed with features to keep you safe and comfortable, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags for added peace of mind. Stay warm and comfortable year-round with heated mirrors and enjoy convenience with power windows, power locks, and keyless entry. This Elantra L is also equipped with a rear window defroster for those cold winter mornings. With 135,500 km on the odometer, this Elantra L is ready for many more miles of reliable driving.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

135,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

L DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS/OAC!!

Watch This Vehicle
12040975

2017 Hyundai Elantra

L DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS/OAC!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1734970110
  2. 1734970111
  3. 1734970113
  4. 1734970115
  5. 1734970116
  6. 1734970117
  7. 1734970119
  8. 1734970121
  9. 1734970124
  10. 1734970128
  11. 1734970133
  12. 1734970137
  13. 1734970141
  14. 1734970145
  15. 1734970149
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF2HH110743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra L, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and a peppy 2L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its manual transmission, you'll enjoy a more engaging driving experience while saving on fuel.

This Elantra L comes packed with features to keep you safe and comfortable, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags for added peace of mind. Stay warm and comfortable year-round with heated mirrors and enjoy convenience with power windows, power locks, and keyless entry. This Elantra L is also equipped with a rear window defroster for those cold winter mornings. With 135,500 km on the odometer, this Elantra L is ready for many more miles of reliable driving.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS PUSH BUTTON START!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS PUSH BUTTON START!! 100,200 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION!! 115,700 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT SUNROOF/DUAL EXHAUST!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT SUNROOF/DUAL EXHAUST!! 87,800 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra