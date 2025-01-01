$10,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra L, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek black sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seating and a host of features to keep you connected and safe on the road. With a 2L 4-cylinder engine, you can enjoy smooth acceleration and efficient fuel economy. This Elantra L comes equipped with a manual transmission, giving you the ultimate driving experience and control over your journey. It also features a 4-door design for easy access and plenty of room for passengers. And with only 135,500 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to take you on many more miles of exciting drives.
This Elantra L is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Take advantage of its keyless entry, power windows, and power locks for effortless convenience. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and mirrors, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. This Elantra L is the perfect combination of style, efficiency, and functionality, making it an excellent choice for drivers of all backgrounds. For more information call us today at (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
