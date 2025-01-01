Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan thats perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra L, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek black sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seating and a host of features to keep you connected and safe on the road. With a 2L 4-cylinder engine, you can enjoy smooth acceleration and efficient fuel economy. This Elantra L comes equipped with a manual transmission, giving you the ultimate driving experience and control over your journey. It also features a 4-door design for easy access and plenty of room for passengers. And with only 135,500 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to take you on many more miles of exciting drives.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Elantra L is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Take advantage of its keyless entry, power windows, and power locks for effortless convenience. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and mirrors, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. This Elantra L is the perfect combination of style, efficiency, and functionality, making it an excellent choice for drivers of all backgrounds. For more information call us today at (705)797-1100</p>

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF2HH110742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

