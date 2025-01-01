Menu
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra L, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty is packed with features that will make your daily commute a breeze. With a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth manual transmission, this Elantra delivers responsive performance and impressive fuel economy. Its also equipped with a host of safety and convenience features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and power accessories. This Elantra has been well-maintained and has 135,500 km on the odometer.

Step inside the spacious cabin and youll be greeted by comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for long drives. The Elantra also features a convenient split rear seat that can be folded down for extra cargo space, making it ideal for hauling groceries, luggage, or even bulky items. Stay connected with the built-in CD player, and keep your valuables secure with the keyless entry and security system.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2017 Hyundai Elantra

135,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

L GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

12207384

2017 Hyundai Elantra

L GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF2HH110741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra L, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty is packed with features that will make your daily commute a breeze. With a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth manual transmission, this Elantra delivers responsive performance and impressive fuel economy. It's also equipped with a host of safety and convenience features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and power accessories. This Elantra has been well-maintained and has 135,500 km on the odometer.

Step inside the spacious cabin and you'll be greeted by comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for long drives. The Elantra also features a convenient split rear seat that can be folded down for extra cargo space, making it ideal for hauling groceries, luggage, or even bulky items. Stay connected with the built-in CD player, and keep your valuables secure with the keyless entry and security system.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Hyundai Elantra