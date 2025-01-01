$10,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
L GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
2017 Hyundai Elantra
L GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra L, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty is packed with features that will make your daily commute a breeze. With a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth manual transmission, this Elantra delivers responsive performance and impressive fuel economy. It's also equipped with a host of safety and convenience features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and power accessories. This Elantra has been well-maintained and has 135,500 km on the odometer.
Step inside the spacious cabin and you'll be greeted by comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for long drives. The Elantra also features a convenient split rear seat that can be folded down for extra cargo space, making it ideal for hauling groceries, luggage, or even bulky items. Stay connected with the built-in CD player, and keep your valuables secure with the keyless entry and security system.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100