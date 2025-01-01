Menu
Account
Sign In
| SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE |Phantom Black 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWDAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Small CarReviews:* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.caVehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

202,873 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle
12981817

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,873KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF2HU153125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,873 KM

Vehicle Description

| SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE |Phantom Black 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWDAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small CarReviews:* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.caVehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SPACE BLACK PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS 202,873 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 33,263 KM $38,987 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Forte LX for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Kia Forte LX 149,486 KM $13,421 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2017 Hyundai Elantra