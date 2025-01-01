$5,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,873 KM
Vehicle Description
| SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE |Phantom Black 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWDAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small CarReviews:* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.caVehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
