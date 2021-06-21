Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

85,400 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

L GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

2017 Hyundai Elantra

L GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7408229
  VIN: 5NPD74LFXHH108226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,400 KM

Vehicle Description

THE 2017 ELANTRA IS CLASSIER LOOKING ON THE OUTSIDE AND MORE REFINED ON THE INSIDE THAN EVER BEFORE!!  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

