$16,686+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,686
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$16,686
+ taxes & licensing
149,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9215917
- Stock #: 1234AUX
- VIN: 5NPD74LF5HH119696
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 149,111 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3