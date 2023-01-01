$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Ultimate PANARAMIC SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10515282
- Stock #: 2827E
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA9HG413452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,300 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE IN COMFORT THIS WINTER IN THIS ULTIMATE SANTA FE WITH A PANARAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED AND COOLED POWER LEATHER BUCKET SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLUETOOTH, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, LANE DEPARTURE AND WIFI HOTSPOT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
