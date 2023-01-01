Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

135,300 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Ultimate PANARAMIC SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Ultimate PANARAMIC SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515282
  • Stock #: 2827E
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9HG413452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,300 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVE IN COMFORT THIS WINTER IN THIS ULTIMATE SANTA FE WITH A PANARAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED AND COOLED POWER LEATHER BUCKET SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLUETOOTH, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, LANE DEPARTURE AND WIFI HOTSPOT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
