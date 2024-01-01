$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.0T Ultimate SUNROOF/LEATHER!!
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.0T Ultimate SUNROOF/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,300 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE IN COMFORT THIS WINTER IN THIS ULTIMATE SANTA FE WITH A PANARAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED AND COOLED POWER LEATHER BUCKET SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLUETOOTH, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, LANE DEPARTURE AND WIFI HOTSPOT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. FOR MORE INFORMATION GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100