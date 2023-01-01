Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

117,416 KM

Details Features

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

SUV

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

117,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9973361
  • Stock #: 37033AU
  • VIN: KM8J33A44HU492501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,416 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

