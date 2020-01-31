Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,312KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4629879
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCSXHW608231
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Black (A5X9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2017 Jeep Cherokee AWD auto transmission, heatedseat and steering, back up camera, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, 2 Set of tires on rims, and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $16900 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • Normal Duty Suspension
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Black rear bumper
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cold Weather Group
  • 3.734 Axle Ratio
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
  • Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 1000# Maximum Payload
  • 59.1 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
  • Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

