2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

185,821 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited VELVET RED PEARL | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | 8.4" SCREEN WITH NAVIGATION | NO ACCIDENTS

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited VELVET RED PEARL | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | 8.4" SCREEN WITH NAVIGATION | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,821KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG5HC838410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee