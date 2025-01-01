$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo 75th Anniversary
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
183,139KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAGXHC706051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Frost Beige/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Laredo 75th Anniversary *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23F 75TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Claddings Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Ret...
SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Power Liftgate Security Alarm Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener
SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Remote Start System Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm
LIGHT FROST BEIGE/BLACK CLOTH 75TH ANNIVERSARY BUCKET SEATS
