$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Trailhawk WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Trailhawk WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any adventure in this stunning white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This isn't just any Grand Cherokee; it's the Trailhawk trim, designed for those who crave off-road capability without compromising on luxury. Imagine yourself cruising through the Canadian wilderness or navigating city streets in ultimate comfort, thanks to the premium black leather interior and the expansive sunroof that brings the open sky right into the cabin. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine, legendary 4-wheel drive system, and a smooth automatic transmission, this SUV is built to perform, no matter the terrain or the weather.
This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is more than just a vehicle; it's your ticket to freedom and exploration. With 156,900 kilometers, it's ready for many more memorable journeys. The sleek white exterior turns heads, while the spacious interior offers a refined and comfortable experience for you and your passengers. Whether you're heading out for a weekend camping trip or tackling your daily commute, this Grand Cherokee Trailhawk delivers a blend of rugged capability and sophisticated style that's hard to beat. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie and see for yourself what makes this Jeep so special.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Grand Cherokee is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100