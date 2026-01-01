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<p>Get ready to conquer any adventure in this stunning white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This isnt just any Grand Cherokee; its the Trailhawk trim, designed for those who crave off-road capability without compromising on luxury. Imagine yourself cruising through the Canadian wilderness or navigating city streets in ultimate comfort, thanks to the premium black leather interior and the expansive sunroof that brings the open sky right into the cabin. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine, legendary 4-wheel drive system, and a smooth automatic transmission, this SUV is built to perform, no matter the terrain or the weather.</p><p>This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is more than just a vehicle; its your ticket to freedom and exploration. With 156,900 kilometers, its ready for many more memorable journeys. The sleek white exterior turns heads, while the spacious interior offers a refined and comfortable experience for you and your passengers. Whether youre heading out for a weekend camping trip or tackling your daily commute, this Grand Cherokee Trailhawk delivers a blend of rugged capability and sophisticated style thats hard to beat. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie and see for yourself what makes this Jeep so special.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Grand Cherokee is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

156,900 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
14450719

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
156,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFLG5HC959565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any adventure in this stunning white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This isn't just any Grand Cherokee; it's the Trailhawk trim, designed for those who crave off-road capability without compromising on luxury. Imagine yourself cruising through the Canadian wilderness or navigating city streets in ultimate comfort, thanks to the premium black leather interior and the expansive sunroof that brings the open sky right into the cabin. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine, legendary 4-wheel drive system, and a smooth automatic transmission, this SUV is built to perform, no matter the terrain or the weather.

This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is more than just a vehicle; it's your ticket to freedom and exploration. With 156,900 kilometers, it's ready for many more memorable journeys. The sleek white exterior turns heads, while the spacious interior offers a refined and comfortable experience for you and your passengers. Whether you're heading out for a weekend camping trip or tackling your daily commute, this Grand Cherokee Trailhawk delivers a blend of rugged capability and sophisticated style that's hard to beat. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie and see for yourself what makes this Jeep so special.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Grand Cherokee is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Suspension

Air Suspension

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee