2017 Jeep Patriot

0 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 3 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8460093

8460093 Stock #: 35778AUX

35778AUX VIN: 1C4NJPAA4HD169381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 120,317 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.