2017 Jeep Patriot

128,948 KM

Details Features

$18,986

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Sport/North

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

128,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8636465
  • Stock #: 35680CU
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB5HD126222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,948 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
4x4

