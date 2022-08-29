Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

144,300 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr High Altitude Edition LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

2017 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr High Altitude Edition LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9074854
  • Stock #: 2652E
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB8HD208736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PATRIOT GIVES YOU LOTS OF ROOM AND WITH THE COMFORT FEATURES SUCH AS POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND A SUNROOF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, SIRIUS XM RADIO, PANDORA, SPOTIFY AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
