2017 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr High Altitude Edition LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
144,300KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PATRIOT GIVES YOU LOTS OF ROOM AND WITH THE COMFORT FEATURES SUCH AS POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND A SUNROOF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, SIRIUS XM RADIO, PANDORA, SPOTIFY AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
