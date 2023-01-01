$18,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude Edition/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
146,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9895544
- Stock #: 2752E
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB4HD208328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,700 KM
Vehicle Description
HAVE FUN OFF ROADING THIS SUMMER IN LUXURY WITH THE NAVIGATION, HEATED POWER BUCKET LEATHER SEATS AND SUNROOF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW BRAKES, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
