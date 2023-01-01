Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

146,700 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

High Altitude Edition/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

High Altitude Edition/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

146,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9895544
  • Stock #: 2752E
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB4HD208328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,700 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN OFF ROADING THIS SUMMER IN LUXURY WITH THE NAVIGATION, HEATED POWER BUCKET LEATHER SEATS AND SUNROOF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW BRAKES, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

