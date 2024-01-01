Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

106,000 KM

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara PLATINUM WARRANTY INCLUDED | JOIN THE JEEP FUN!! | HEATED SEATS

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara PLATINUM WARRANTY INCLUDED | JOIN THE JEEP FUN!! | HEATED SEATS

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
106,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG2HL572583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28754U
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

2017 Jeep Wrangler