$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara PLATINUM WARRANTY INCLUDED | JOIN THE JEEP FUN!! | HEATED SEATS
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
106,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG2HL572583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28754U
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
2017 Jeep Wrangler