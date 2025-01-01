Menu
Calling all adventure seekers! Eckert Auto Sales has a thrilling opportunity for you to conquer any terrain in style with this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 6-SPEED MANUAL!! This white beauty with a gray interior boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a rugged 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle any off-road challenge. Its a two-door SUV thats perfect for those who crave a more intimate connection with the open road. The manual transmission gives you complete control and adds a sense of engagement to every drive. With 153,800km on the odometer, this Wrangler is well-seasoned and ready for more adventures.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience the thrill of this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 6-SPEED MANUAL!! for yourself.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
153,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAGXHL621658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all adventure seekers! Eckert Auto Sales has a thrilling opportunity for you to conquer any terrain in style with this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 6-SPEED MANUAL!! This white beauty with a gray interior boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a rugged 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle any off-road challenge. It's a two-door SUV that's perfect for those who crave a more intimate connection with the open road. The manual transmission gives you complete control and adds a sense of engagement to every drive. With 153,800km on the odometer, this Wrangler is well-seasoned and ready for more adventures.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience the thrill of this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 6-SPEED MANUAL!! for yourself.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

