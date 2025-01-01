Menu
Account
Sign In
You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wranglers toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wranglers charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Jeep Wrangler

88,866 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13188191

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

  1. 13188191
  2. 13188191
  3. 13188191
  4. 13188191
  5. 13188191
  6. 13188191
  7. 13188191
  8. 13188191
  9. 13188191
  10. 13188191
  11. 13188191
  12. 13188191
  13. 13188191
  14. 13188191
  15. 13188191
  16. 13188191
  17. 13188191
  18. 13188191
  19. 13188191
  20. 13188191
  21. 13188191
  22. 13188191
  23. 13188191
  24. 13188191
  25. 13188191
Contact Seller

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG0HL740206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 88,866 KM

Vehicle Description

You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wranglers toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wranglers charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD)
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON-OFF ROAD (STD)
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON for sale in Barrie, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 52,969 KM $48,987 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport 101,139 KM $22,987 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN 101,314 KM $30,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2017 Jeep Wrangler