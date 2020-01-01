Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

705-726-1811

Contact Seller

$33,550

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,277KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4409082
  • Stock #: SS4025A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG0HL544944
Exterior Colour
Black
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • BLACK
  • Targa Roof
  • Front heated seats
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
  • RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
  • DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEAT W/OMBRE MESH INSERTS -inc: Front Heated Seats Driver Height Adjuster Seat
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24H 75TH ANNIV EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 75th Anniversary Badge Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal Body Colour Grille w/Bronze Accent 2 Front & 1 Rear Bronze Tow Hook Low-Gloss Br...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paul Sadlon Motors

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 40,147 KM
$33,550 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
 59,087 KM
$29,550 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
 124,123 KM
$29,550 + tax & lic
Paul Sadlon Motors

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-1811

Send A Message