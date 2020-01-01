2017 Jeep Wrangler

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rollover protection bars
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Convertible Hardtop
- BLACK
- Targa Roof
- Front heated seats
- Conventional Spare Tire
- 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
- ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
- TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
- RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
- DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top
- BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEAT W/OMBRE MESH INSERTS -inc: Front Heated Seats Driver Height Adjuster Seat
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24H 75TH ANNIV EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 75th Anniversary Badge Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal Body Colour Grille w/Bronze Accent 2 Front & 1 Rear Bronze Tow Hook Low-Gloss Br...
