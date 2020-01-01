2017 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Convertible Hardtop

BLACK

Targa Roof

Front heated seats

Conventional Spare Tire

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness

RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices

DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top

BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEAT W/OMBRE MESH INSERTS -inc: Front Heated Seats Driver Height Adjuster Seat

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24H 75TH ANNIV EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 75th Anniversary Badge Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal Body Colour Grille w/Bronze Accent 2 Front & 1 Rear Bronze Tow Hook Low-Gloss Br...

