2017 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
THE WRANGLER'S MAIN MISSION IN LIFE IS TO GET YOU PLACES THAT STANDARD CROSSOVERS OR SUVS JUST CAN'T GO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, XM SIRIUS RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1