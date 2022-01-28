$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sport BIG BEAR EDITION!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
44,400KM
- Listing ID: 8263182
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG3HL680894
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,400 KM
THE WRANGLER'S MAIN MISSION IN LIFE IS TO GET YOU PLACES THAT STANDARD CROSSOVERS OR SUVS JUST CAN'T GO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, XM SIRIUS RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
