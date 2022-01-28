Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

44,400 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport BIG BEAR EDITION!!

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport BIG BEAR EDITION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8263182
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG3HL680894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,400 KM

Vehicle Description

THE WRANGLER'S MAIN MISSION IN LIFE IS TO GET YOU PLACES THAT STANDARD CROSSOVERS OR SUVS JUST CAN'T GO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, XM SIRIUS RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
